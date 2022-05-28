No Man’s Sky Gets A Space Whale, Alvo Getting New Map – VR Games On Our Radar This Week

No Man’s Sky getting space whales and more maps for Alvo are just some of the new VR games and updates on our radar this week!

Every week we get a lot of updates on new VR games at Upload – so much so that we don’t have time to cover them all. This week we talked about news from Fast Travel Games, Outlier, Shores of Loci and more, but here are some other titles we didn’t get to take a look at.

Lockdown VR: Circus Of The Dead

This is a curious little VR escape room game. You find yourself locked in a dressing room at a circus and work with friends to solve a series of challenges and unlock the exit. You’re also bears. Because why not? Look our for a Steam launch on June 1.

Cave VR

A strange-looking VR puzzler. You’re trapped in a cave a need to find a way out, but mysterious ruins present different challenges along the way. Visually it looks pretty interesting, but who knows if the gameplay will hold up. It comes to Steam on June 3.

Garden of the Sea

Neat Corp’s adorable VR farming sim is back with another round of updates. A free patch this week added new merchants to the game, which means new trinkets to decorate your islands with.

No Man’s Sky

Another month, another significant new update for one of VR’s biggest games. The Leviathan update adds a new expedition that traps players in a time loop with roguelike mechanics. This comes with an enromous space whale you that can recruit into your fleet. Can this game get any better?

Real VR Fishing

New stages are coming to the VR fishing game and they’ll be free for anyone that owns the original US West DLC. Starting in June you’ll get bi-weekly updates with new environments, the first landing you in Utah. Stay tuned for an official release date soon.

Alvo

A whole host of new content is coming to multiplayer FPS, Alvo, in the near future. That includes a free new map called Retreat, which is arriving soon. You can also expect a launch on PC VR headsets and community maps, too.

Zombie Range

Practice your throwing arm in this sort of football game that has you chucking a ball at cardboard cutouts of the undead. Aim for high scores and reach the top Slayer level. Or, y’know, go outside and throw a real ball. It’s out now on App Lab.