No Man’s Sky Gets ‘Stability Improvements’ On PC And Better Resolution And Framerate For PSVR On PS5

The most recent update for No Man’s Sky will include “stability improvements” for PC and better resolution and framerate for PSVR on PS5.

According to the post on the game’s official Steam Discussion forums from Hello Games, this update is currently dubbed ‘Experimental Branch 19/01’ — of course designating the current date. This update comes hot on the heels of the next-generation update for the new consoles, which even included improvements for PC as well. Since this is an “experimental” update, on PC you need to opt in. Luckily, it’s already available right now.

Here are the full patch notes:

No Man’s Sky Experimental Branch 19/01

Stability improvements on PC.

Resolution and performance for PSVR have been significantly improved when running on a PS5.

Fixed a rendering-related crash on PS5.

Xbox Series S in high quality mode now has the improved Ultra settings introduced in the Next Generation Update.

Loading times on PS5 have been improved.

PS5 install size has been optimized.

To do that, go into your Steam library, right click on No Man’s Sky, select Properties, click on the Betas tab, and type in: “3xperimental” and click on “Check Code”. If you did this correctly, it should say you’ve unlocked the experimental branch. Click on the drop down menu and select that build. From there, a patch should start downloading automatically. This new update is reportedly over 3GBs in size.

And just as a word of warning: this is experimental for a reason. There may be new bugs and you may find issues the developers are still fixing. If you opt-out after playing Experimental, you should resume from a prior save to avoid long-term issues with your game.

Admittedly, I’m not sure how this interfaces with the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. Presumably, once the next update launches on those consoles it will included these changes. I’m also unsure when this update will come to other PC launches like the Xbox Game Pass app, GOG, and so on.

If you get a chance to try this out in VR, let us know how it works down in the comments below!

For more on No Man’s Sky VR, read and watch our reviews of the PC VR version and PSVR version.