Nock Lines Up March 10 Release For Meta Quest

The latest VR sport is shooting its way onto headsets soon — Nock is set to release on March 10 for Quest 2.

First announced in January, Nock is a new multiplayer VR game that looks to merge Rocket League’s big soccer gameplay with archery, using arrows and full-body avatars to direct the ball instead of cars. It’s developed by Normal VR, the studio behind the Quest multiplayer title, Half+Half.

Normal VR calls Nock “the first real multiplayer sport for VR” and while that not might be entirely true (Echo VR would like a word…), it certainly looks like a lot of fun. Here’s a excerpt of the description from the Quest store:

Skate and zip around the pitch while using a bow and arrow to blast the ball into the other team’s goal. With intuitive controls and realistic physics, Nock is easy to learn but difficult to master. Like a real sport, this game can take years to master. Block arrows let you create obstacles and you can even use your body to make a goal or save. A fast-moving ball can knock you out.

The title is available to wishlist on the Quest store now, which also confirms that it will only support Quest 2, and not the original Quest. This makes Nock the latest in a growing number of titles that only run on the newer Meta headset, leaving original Quest owners behind.

Will you be giving Nock a try next week? Let us know what you think in the comments.