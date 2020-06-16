Norman Reedus Has An Update On The Walking Dead: Onslaught

After surviving a year in the shadows, The Walking Dead: Onslaught is gearing up for its big return this summer, with a little help from Norman Reedus.

Yes, Norman Reedus was on the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition today. We still can’t quite process it either.

New gameplay from Survios’ take on the popular zombie franchise in VR is coming this summer. Reedus has been recording new voice work for the game in his basement, as he’s only too proud to show in the video above. The end of the clip confirms that the game is still on track for PC VR and PSVR, though there’s no release date to talk about just yet.

The Walking Dead: Onslaught is not to be confused with the other VR game set in the franchise, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. The latter title, developed by Skydance Interactive, released earlier this year and is set in the world of the comic book. Onslaught, meanwhile, is instead based on the TV show. You’ll play as characters from the show, some of which are voiced by their real actors like, obviously, Reedus’ Daryl Dixon.

Onslaught will come with a full campaign with an all-new story. We first revealed gameplay for Onslaught at our first showcase last year, but the game was then delayed out of its 2019 release window and we’re expecting to see a lot of changes. Last we saw it, Survios has walker-stabbing down pretty good, so we’re excited to see how far it’s come since then.