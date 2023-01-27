Not For Broadcast VR Puts You In Editing Chair This March On Steam and Quest

tinyBuild Games confirms Not For Broadcast VR, a standalone adaptation of the darkly comedic propaganda sim, will arrive this March on Steam and Quest.

Released last year for PC, Not For Broadcast is an FMV adventure set in an alternate 1980s Great Britain, where an authoritarian political party has taken power. Playing as janitor turned broadcast editor Alex Winston, you’re tasked with ensuring live broadcasts go smoothly for National Nightly News. Between picking camera angles, censoring certain words and fixing malfunctioning hardware, tinyBuild warns “your choices will come back to haunt you.” You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Unfortunately, if you previously bought the original Not For Broadcast on Steam, this isn’t a free update to the existing flatscreen game. Instead, Not For Broadcast VR is a new Steam release requiring a separate purchase. Here’a the full description:

Not For Broadcast VR takes the gameplay, story, and gripping dark comedy of the original award-winning FMV adventure and brings you closer to the news than ever. Get a full view of the entire newsroom, interact with your equipment and punch, slap and grab anything that dares to get between you and the truth. Egotistical celebrities, dishonest politicians, and strange sponsors clash on the airwaves. You’re in the chair to ensure that the show goes on uninterrupted. Or at least, that’s what you’re getting paid for. There’s now nothing stopping you from spending all day hitting yourself on the head with VHS tapes, we suppose.

Not For Broadcast VR arrives on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR on March 23.