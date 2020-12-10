Superhot, Job Sim Dominate November PSVR Sales Charts

With no big new releases to talk about, VR staples Beat Saber and Job Simulator dominated the November PSVR charts.

Beat Games’ enduring smash hit — now developed under Facebook’s wing — was the best-selling PSVR title on the PlayStation Store in both the US/Canada and EU regions last month. It’s been in the top spot almost consistently since it launched a few years back, so no real surprise there. Job Simulator, a game that released alongside PSVR itself all the way back in 2016, came in second in both regions too.

November might not have had any big new VR games to talk about, but Sony did put on its Black Friday sale, which more than likely influenced the month’s results. Could we perhaps also attribute the launch of the PS5 and its free pack-in game, Astro’s Playroom, to the fact Astro Bot Rescue Mission ranked in both regions? We certainly encourage anyone that enjoyed that gem to seek out the PSVR original.

Either way, other mainstays like Superhot, Vader Immortal, Saints & Sinners and Gorn round out the lists. The PSVR-supported Star Wars: Squadrons ranked 18th in the PS4 best sellers list, too, and Minecraft is obviously on both lists, though we doubt VR support has much to do with that.

December is another quiet month for PSVR as we eagerly await the arrival of Hitman 3 and its PlayStation-exclusive VR support in January. Other than that? It’s not too clear what 2020 holds for Sony’s aging headset. We’ll be along for the ride all the same!