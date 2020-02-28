NVIDIA Increases RTX Cards Sharpness In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, VRChat

NVIDIA is expanding on its Variable Rate Supersampling feature by adding support for five new apps, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and VRChat.

Variable Rate Supersampling (VRSS) launched back at CES in January. It’s a driver-level feature that dynamically increases the render resolution by up to 8x, but only in the center of the view (where you’re most often looking in current VR headsets).

The company’s benchmark chart claimed a roughly 50FPS increase over using regular full-view supersampling of the same quality.

VRSS has to be manually enabled for each game. It will only apply when there is enough GPU headroom left over to do so, and as such you’ll still be able to maintain refresh rate frame rate in VR (avoiding sickness).

If you want more detail on VRSS, see our article from its announcement.

This is a driver-level feature, so it doesn’t need integration by developers. However it only supports a whitelist of games NVIDIA has verified to work with it. At launch that figure stood at 24, but this week NVIDIA is adding the following 5 titles:

VRChat

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Doctor Who

PokerStarsVR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is arguably the hottest VR game right now, and VRChat is the most popular social VR platform.

NVIDIA claims that it will continue to test more VR games and will add them to future driver releases.

You can enable VRSS for these games, and the other supported titles, in the NVIDIA Control panel. Read our guide on how to do this.