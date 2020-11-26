Oculus Black Friday Sale Includes Huge Discounts For Quest And Rift Games

Black Friday discounts are live in the Oculus Store with short-term deals and bundles offering big discounts on some of the best Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift games.
The “Must-Haves Pack” includes Onward, Job Simulator, In Death: Unchained, Tetris Effect, Space Pirate Trainer, and I Expect You To Die for $89.99. That’s a discount of 40% off the typical price of those games individually.
The “Premium Pack” with Superhot VR, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Vacation Simulator, Arizona Sunshine, The Room VR, Red Matter, Espire 1: VR Operative, Moss, Gun Club VR, and Space Pirate Trainer sells for $164.99. That’s more than $100 off the price of these games typically and, while that’s a lot of cash to drop on games all at once, this lineup should entertain you and your family for a long time.
The three episodes of Vader Immortal are also selling together for $19.99. That’s $10 off the normal price.
All the Oculus Quest store bundle discounts mentioned above end November 27th at 11:59 pm Pacific.
The Fitness Pack includes FitXR, Creed Rise To Glory, and Sports Scramble for $59.99 while the Action Pack includes Pistol Whip, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Trover Saves the Universe for $59.99. The Oculus Quest store bundle discounts mentioned in this paragraph end November 29th at 9 pm Pacific.
Individual Discounted Oculus Quest Games & Apps
- Discount pricing for this list ends November 29th at 9 pm Pacific
- A Fisherman’s Tale, $10.49
- Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! $13.99
- Apex Construct, $12.99
- Arizona Sunshine,$27.99
- AUDICA, $20.09
- Audio Trip, $13.99
- Dance Central, $20.09
- Death Horizon: Reloaded, $13.99
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, $12.99
- Down the Rabbit Hole, $13.99
- Drunkn Bar Fight, $11.89
- Eleven Table Tennis, $15.99
- Fruit Ninja, $10.04
- HouseFlipper VR, $11.24
- In Death: Unchained, $23.99
- Ironlights, $13.99
- Journey of the Gods, $20.99
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, $11.99
- Lies Beneath, $20.99
- Mini Motor Racing X, $17.49
- Ninja Legends, $12.99
- OhShape, $14.99
- OrbusVR: Reborn, $14.99
- Pixel Ripped 1995, $13.99
- “Please, Don’t Touch Anything”, $7.49
- Premium Bowling, $14.99
- Pro Putt by Topgolf, $14.99
- Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR, $14.99
- Racket: Nx, $13.99
- Real VR Fishing, $13.99
- Robo Recall: Unplugged, $20.99
- RUSH, $12.99
- Sairento VR : Untethered, $12.99
- Shooty Skies Overdrive, $7.49
- SUPERHOT VR, $17.49
- SWORDS of GARGANTUA, $18.74
- Synth Riders, $17.49
- The Climb, $20.09
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, $10.49
- The Thrill of the Fight, $7.99
- Tilt Brush, $15.99
- Tokyo Chronos, $23.99
- Tribe XR: DJ in VR, $20.99
- Vacation Simulator, $23.99
- Virtual Desktop, $15.99
- Virtual Virtual Reality, $11.99
- Wander, $7.99
Individual Discounted Oculus Rift Games & Apps
- Note discounted pricing for this list ends November 29th at 11:59 pm Pacific
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed, $11.99
- 51 Aliens TV, $4.99
- A Story of Distress, $3.99
- AIRA VR, $5.99
- AVOlight.Space (Multiple Video Players), $19.99
- Agent of Chernobyl, $5.00
- Another Dawn, $4.99
- Anti Air, $9.74
- Apophis, $2.00
- Arena Blood On the Sand, $1.49
- Arrows, $6.69
- ArtPulse, $3.99
- BARDO, $5.00
- BIONIC HUNTER, $1.00
- BOX THE BEAT VR, $9.74
- Ballooning Adventures VR, $2.99
- Banana Invaders, $1.49
- Bartender VR Simulator, $15.99
- Battle for the Mountain Throne, $1.49
- Battlewake, $7.49
- Beats Fever, $5.99
- Big Breezy Boat, $4.99
- Bike Rush, $4.49
- Bizarre Barber, $5.99
- Bloody Zombies, $5.99
- Boba Pop, $1.00
- Boiling Steel, $4.49
- Bonfire, $2.00
- Brass Tactics, $14.99
- Brood, $2.00
- CLIMB FOR YOUR LIFE!!!44!, $0.49
- CYBER SKY, $2.49
- Carly and the Reaperman: Escape from the Underworld, $9.99
- CastleStorm VR, $4.49
- Cave Digger, $13.99
- Cinderella VR Game, $3.99
- Clash of Chefs VR, $9.99
- Coaster, $1.49
- Color Invader, $1.49
- Contagion VR: Outbreak, $9.99
- Creed: Rise to Glory™, $20.99
- Cube Smash, $2.00
- Dance Collider, $5.99
- Dead Moon – Revenge on Phobos, $9.74
- Defector, $9.99
- Defense Grid 2: Enhanced VR Edition, $7.49
- Descending, $5.00
- Detached, $5.99
- Dimensional, $1.00
- Discontinue, $4.95
- Doors of Silence – the prologue, $7.00
- Down the Rabbit Hole, $13.99
- Désert Inn, $3.34
- ENIGMA SPHERE, $10.00
- Eagle Flight, $4.99
- Edge of Nowhere, $5.00
- Electronauts, $9.99
- End Space, $3.75
- Escape Legacy, $3.99
- Escape Room VR: Inner Voices, $7.49
- Escape Room VR: Stories, $8.99
- Escape Treasure Island, $5.59
- Escape: The Forest, $4.95
- Esper: The Collection, $4.99
- Evasion, $10.00
- FREEDIVER: Triton Down, $4.49
- Feral Rites, $5.00
- Fighting Clans, $4.95
- FigureOut VR, $0.99
- Final Goalie: Football simulator, $5.99
- First Person Tennis – The Real Tennis Simulator, $19.99
- Fly. Die. Repeat., $0.49
- Flying Aces: Navy Pilot Simulator, $10.00
- Forklift Simulator, $2.00
- Frog & Froggie, $3.49
- Gamelan Hit VR Rindik, $0.49
- Ghostbusters is Hiring: Firehouse, $4.99
- Ghostbusters is Hiring: Showdown, $4.99
- Gloomy Eyes, $3.99
- Gravity Lab, $10.49
- Gravity Pro, $3.99
- Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son, $7.49
- Guns And Notes, $7.99
- Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR, $3.00
- Horror Nights Story, $1.49
- Hyposphere VR, $0.49
- InMind, $0.49
- Instacalm VR, $2.00
- Jigsaw 360, $0.99
- KOBOLD: Chapter I, $2.99
- Keep Defending, $1.49
- Killing Floor: Incursion, $10.00
- Konrad the Kitten, $5.35
- KryptCrawler, $1.00
- Labyrinth Trap, $1.99
- Last Labyrinth, $25.49
- Last Line VR: A Zombie Defense Game, $6.69
- Lone Echo, $19.99
- Lunatic Classic Music VR, $1.00
- LyraVR, $11.99
- METAL MULTIBALL, $1.99
- Magic Guardian, $3.99
- Marble Land, $7.49
- Master Bladesmith, $23.99
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams, $8.99
- Moon Bird, $2.49
- Mortal Blitz, $9.99
- Moss, $14.99
- Mr. Lowell’s Place – Escape Room, $2.99
- NOTES ON BLINDNESS VR, $1.00
- Neverout, $1.00
- OVERVIEW: a Walk Through the Universe, $5.00
- Ocean Wonder, $1.99
- Omega Test, $0.49
- Onward, $18.74
- Operation Warcade, $5.99
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun, $17.99
- Orbatron, $3.75
- PAGAN PEAK VR, $2.99
- PROZE: Enlightenment, $5.99
- Pangman, $3.99
- Paper Beast, $13.99
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul, $5.99
- Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 80’s, $6.99
- Passengers: Awakening, $4.99
- Path of the Warrior, $9.99
- Perfect, $3.99
- Perpetuum Mobile, $0.49
- Phantom: Covert Ops, $20.99
- Ping Pong Hero, $2.49
- Pixel Ripped 1989, $7.49
- Pixel Ripped 1995, $13.99
- Plumber, $1.49
- Premium Bowling, $14.99
- Project LUX, $14.99
- Puzzle Time, $1.99
- Qimeng VR Video Player, $7.49
- Raccoon Lagoon, $7.49
- Range Day VR, $10.99
- Raw Data, $10.00
- Red Matter, $14.99
- Rest In Pieces, $5.59
- Revolver Widow, $0.99
- SILICON RISING, $13.99
- SUPERHOT VR, $12.49
- SWORDS of GARGANTUA, $18.74
- Santa’s Loot Shoot, $1.49
- Shadow Legend VR, $12.49
- Shadow Point, $9.99
- Shoottris, $3.00
- Shooty Fruity, $9.99
- Sky Sanctuary, $6.79
- SkydiVeR, $2.49
- Snowman, $4.99
- Song Beater: Quite My Tempo!, $9.74
- Space Junkies, $4.99
- Space Maze, $2.49
- Space Merchants: Arena VR, $1.49
- Space Turret Gunner, $3.00
- Spice & Wolf VR, $14.99
- Sprint Vector, $10.49
- Spuds Unearthed, $3.99
- Spunky Dungeon, $2.49
- Stardust VR, $0.99
- Stoire, $1.49
- Stormland, $19.99
- Stranded, $7.99
- Sushi Master VR, $1.00
- Synth Riders, $17.49
- Syon Bolt, $1.49
- TRACE of us, $1.00
- Target Nook, $2.99
- Telefrag VR, $5.00
- TetrotronVR, $4.49
- The American Dream, $5.99
- The Assembly, $12.00
- The Elevator Ritual, $1.00
- The Fight, $2.49
- The Hospital: Allison’s Diary, $2.99
- The Line, $3.49
- The Morrigan, $11.99
- The Station VR, $4.99
- The Steadfast VR Challenge, $3.00
- The Unspoken, $9.99
- The Walking Dead Onslaught, $17.99
- There is a Thief in my House, $4.95
- Thumper, $9.99
- Time Travelling Navy Seal Ninja Warrior, $2.67
- Touring Karts, $5.99
- Transference, $4.99
- Tranzient, $13.99
- Tribe XR | DJ in VR, $20.99
- TripeaksDreamland VR, $0.99
- Trover Saves the Universe, $17.99
- Urban Basketball VR, $3.99
- VR Furballs – Demolition, $4.95
- VR Regatta – The Sailing Game, $14.99
- VR TOON Help Me (살려주세요), $2.00
- VRobot, $3.99
- Voronium – Locust Sols, $3.00
- Voxel Fly, $2.99
- Wands, $8.99
- Warped Chapter One, $3.00
- Werewolves Within, $4.99
- Wilson’s Heart, $8.99
- Witchblood, $3.99
- Word Blaster, $2.49
- XING: The Land Beyond, $9.99
- Yupitergrad, $12.74
- Zooma: Deluxe Edition, $7.49
- pleXus, $4.99