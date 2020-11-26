Oculus Black Friday Sale Includes Huge Discounts For Quest And Rift Games

Black Friday discounts are live in the Oculus Store with short-term deals and bundles offering big discounts on some of the best Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift games.

The “Must-Haves Pack” includes Onward, Job Simulator, In Death: Unchained, Tetris Effect, Space Pirate Trainer, and I Expect You To Die for $89.99. That’s a discount of 40% off the typical price of those games individually.

The “Premium Pack” with Superhot VR, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Vacation Simulator, Arizona Sunshine, The Room VR, Red Matter, Espire 1: VR Operative, Moss, Gun Club VR, and Space Pirate Trainer sells for $164.99. That’s more than $100 off the price of these games typically and, while that’s a lot of cash to drop on games all at once, this lineup should entertain you and your family for a long time.

The three episodes of Vader Immortal are also selling together for $19.99. That’s $10 off the normal price.

All the Oculus Quest store bundle discounts mentioned above end November 27th at 11:59 pm Pacific.

The Fitness Pack includes FitXR, Creed Rise To Glory, and Sports Scramble for $59.99 while the Action Pack includes Pistol Whip, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Trover Saves the Universe for $59.99. The Oculus Quest store bundle discounts mentioned in this paragraph end November 29th at 9 pm Pacific.

Individual Discounted Oculus Quest Games & Apps

Discount pricing for this list ends November 29th at 9 pm Pacific

A Fisherman’s Tale, $10.49

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! $13.99

Apex Construct, $12.99

Arizona Sunshine,$27.99

AUDICA, $20.09

Audio Trip, $13.99

Dance Central, $20.09

Death Horizon: Reloaded, $13.99

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, $12.99

Down the Rabbit Hole, $13.99

Drunkn Bar Fight, $11.89

Eleven Table Tennis, $15.99

Fruit Ninja, $10.04

HouseFlipper VR, $11.24

In Death: Unchained, $23.99

Ironlights, $13.99

Journey of the Gods, $20.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, $11.99

Lies Beneath, $20.99

Mini Motor Racing X, $17.49

Ninja Legends, $12.99

OhShape, $14.99

OrbusVR: Reborn, $14.99

Pixel Ripped 1995, $13.99

“Please, Don’t Touch Anything”, $7.49

Premium Bowling, $14.99

Pro Putt by Topgolf, $14.99

Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR, $14.99

Racket: Nx, $13.99

Real VR Fishing, $13.99

Robo Recall: Unplugged, $20.99

RUSH, $12.99

Sairento VR : Untethered, $12.99

Shooty Skies Overdrive, $7.49

SUPERHOT VR, $17.49

SWORDS of GARGANTUA, $18.74

Synth Riders, $17.49

The Climb, $20.09

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, $10.49

The Thrill of the Fight, $7.99

Tilt Brush, $15.99

Tokyo Chronos, $23.99

Tribe XR: DJ in VR, $20.99

Vacation Simulator, $23.99

Virtual Desktop, $15.99

Virtual Virtual Reality, $11.99

Wander, $7.99

Individual Discounted Oculus Rift Games & Apps