Oculus Browser Adds Experimental WebXR Hand Tracking Support For Oculus Quest

Oculus Browser has rolled out support for experimental hand-tracking API support with WebXR, and some demos are already available to try out.

In a tweet last week, Oculus Browser Product Manager Jacob Rossi announced that WebXR in Oculus Browser now supports the hand tracking API for Oculus Quest. This allows developers to create WebXR experiences where users only have to use their hands while in VR, and can forgo Touch controllers in a similar manner to select games and apps available on the Oculus Store.

Oculus Browser already supported hand tracking as an input method while browsing the web, however this update add support for developers who want to integrate hand tracking into a proper WebXR experience in the browser. Some developers have already created some proof of concept experiences as well, such as this demo developed by Marlon Lückert that is available to try online now if you have an Oculus Quest.

As you can see from the video, this implementation is pretty basic but is also just meant to show off that the support exists and works.

If you want to try the demo out for yourself, just head over to webxr-handtracking.vercel.app on your Quest browser. However, you are going to need to perform a few one-time setup steps, as outlined when you visit the address. It essentially boils down to going to chrome://flags/ on your Quest browser and enabling WebXR experiences with joints tracking and disabling WebXR experiences with hands tracking. You’ve also got to make sure that automatic switching between hands and controllers is enabled in your Quest settings.

This is just the beginning of hand tracking implementation in WebXR — we expect to see a lot more uses of the feature in the future.