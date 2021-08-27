Facebook Tells Oculus Developers To Disable Broken Cloud Saves

Oculus Quest’s Cloud Storage system is preventing some apps from launching.

First noticed by Android Central, a Facebook staffer issued a statement on the Oculus forums. The statement suggests that no fix is planned and, instead, Facebook is “building a new version” of Cloud Storage while recommending developers stop using the current version. The current cloud storage system shipped back in July 2019, a few months after the launch of Oculus Quest.

No timeline was given for the release of the new version, nor details of how it differs from the current solution. Without cloud storage, uninstalling a game or resetting your headset will lead to the loss of all in-game progress.

Yeah that's a shame… Also got at least fifty one-star reviews and countless refunds purely because of this and nothing I could do about — Dennys Kuhnert (@DennysKuhnert) August 26, 2021

The developers of Cubism and Hand Physics Lab say they’ve recently received dozens of 1 star reviews from frustrated users unaware this is an issue on Facebook’s end.

Cubism has now followed Facebook’s suggestion, removing cloud save functionality.

If you do need to uninstall apps or restart your headset, third party tool SideQuest offers a PC-based feature for manually backing up save files.