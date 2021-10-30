Oculus Gaming Showcase Returning For 2022 Show

The Oculus Gaming Showcase will return for a 2022 show in the future.

The Gaming Showcase was introduced earlier this year. It was a video presentation with new game reveals and trailers. In the April 2021 show, we got an in-depth look at Resident Evil 4 VR and Lone Echo II, and saw the announcement of Carve Snowboarding.

Over on Twitter, Meta VP of Play Jason Rubin confirmed that the show would take place in the new year, and not in late 2021. Either way Meta (which is the new corporate name for Facebook) will no doubt have a lot to talk about – the company this week announced that PS2 classic, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2, and After The Fall developer Vertigo Games is producing four new games for the platform too.

There are other lingering question marks, too. Boneworks developer Stress Level Zero is still yet to reveal its new game set in the same universe releasing on SteamVR and Quest, while Ubisoft announced full Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed VR games at last year’s Connect. Plus Meta’s own internal studios like Beat Games and Sanzaru Games are no doubt working away on new projects for the future.

Meta says to expect more information on the Oculus Gaming Showcase 2022 soon. Given this week’s news that the Oculus brand is being replaced on the hardware front and the Quest will soon be known as the Meta Quest, it’s quite possible the event will be called the Meta Gaming Showcase by the time it actually airs.

Of course, UploadVR does its own VR gaming showcase too. And we might just have another up our sleeves before the year is out.

What do you want to see out of the new Oculus Gaming Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!