Everything Announced At Today’s Oculus Gaming Showcase

Facebook today hosted its first ever Oculus Gaming Showcase, a Nintendo Direct-style digital presentation for Quest and Rift with new announcements and trailers.

So, what did you miss? Let’s take a look. Don’t forget all of these titles are coming to the Oculus Quest Store and/or the Rift store.

Everything Announced At Oculus Gaming Showcase

Pistol Whip Wild West-Themed Campaign Coming This Summer

Another free update for Pistol Whip is coming later this year with another campaign-like structure!

Warhammer 40: Battle Sister Co-Op Update Launches Today

Finally! Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister’s long-awaited co-op version is now available. Chaos Marines won’t know what hit ’em.

Lone Echo II Comes To Oculus Rift Store This Summer

After a long silence we finally got a new look at Lone Echo II. It’s coming to PC in summer but, sadly, no Quest version confirmed yet.

Resident Evil 4 VR Has Dual-Wielding And Physical Inventory

There was a LOT of new Resi 4 gameplay, only some of it properly captured here. Dual-wielding weapons are in!

I Expect You To Die 2 Coming To Quest, Rift Platforms Later This Year

We’ve seen this trailer before and we’d assumed it’d be coming to Quest and Rift but… now we know!

Carve Snowboarding Coming To Oculus Quest From 1080° Creator

A new snowboarding game from the creator of 1080 Snowboarding! Totally wicked!

After The Fall Is Coming To Oculus Quest, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

After The Fall is gearing up for a long-anticipated launch this summer, and Vertigo finally confirmed it’s coming to Quest too.

Freestyle Expansion Pack Coming To The Climb 2 Tomorrow In Free Update

New free content is coming to The Climb 2 tomorrow!

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks Update Revealed

Another free update is coming to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners next month!

What was your favorite news from the Oculus Gaming Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!