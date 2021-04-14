What To Expect From The Oculus Gaming Showcase – Every Game/Developer Confirmed

Next week sees Facebook kick off the first ever Oculus Gaming Showcase.

On April 21st at 3pm PT the company will air a digital event filled with upcoming VR games featuring new trailers and full reveals. Naturally, the show’s being kept under wraps, but a handful of games and developers are confirmed to be taking part. Here’s what we know will be on show so far.

Confirmed Games

Lone Echo II

Facebook’s own blog post confirms that Lone Echo II will be part of the show. Honestly this wasn’t a safe bet given that the game has been missing in action for nearly two years, having last made an appearance at E3 2019. It’s currently schedule to release on the Oculus Rift.

Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip keeps on gunning nearly two years after launch. Cloudhead Games confirmed it will bring news on the game to the showcase in the blog post. Back in March, the studio said it would be releasing another campaign-driven DLC in the future.

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge

The final confirmation direct from Facebook’s blog is Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge. Part 1 of this Quest-exclusive adventure released late last year, but details on the promised second instalment are thin on the ground.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The official Twitter account for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners confirms that the game will be a part of the show. It’s been nearly a year now since developer Skydance released in Trials update for the zombie survival game, and it launched its final version on Quest and Quest 2 in October.

Confirmed Developers

Vertigo Games

Save the date! On April 21st, we’ll be part of the first ever @Oculus Gaming Showcase at 3pm PST. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rl0oyPAQcv — Vertigo Games 🚦 #TrafficJamsVR – April 8th! (@vertigogames) April 13, 2021

Arizona Sunshine developer Vertigo confirmed it’s taking part on Twitter. The studio didn’t explicitly say which title it would be talking about but, given the emoticon, there’s a good chance we’re talking about snowy post-apocalyptic shooter, After The Fall.

Fast Travel Games

The first ever @oculus Gaming Showcase takes place on April 21, 3pm PST, and we are part of it! Watch if you dare… 👀👻 Read more: https://t.co/pp8PEjo7EY pic.twitter.com/taTNoJeKbk — Fast Travel Games (@fasttravelgames) April 13, 2021

Fast Travel Games is about to launch Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife on April 22nd. Again, though the game itself isn’t mentioned, the tweet below features ghosts and, well, that’s kind of a giveaway.

That’s all we know about what’s confirmed for the Oculus Gaming Showcase. What else are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!