Oculus Launch Pad 2020 Grant Recipients Announced, 2021 Applications Open

Facebook is accepting applications through July 30 for Oculus Launch Pad 2021 to support diverse content creators with hands-on training and resources.

The applications open as Facebook also announces the grant recipients from the previous year. The program was started in 2016 with VR content creators selected each year to participate in the program. This successful recipients from last year will now receive “additional support, guidance and a combined $250,000 USD worth of funds from Oculus” to further develop the projects they submitted as part of their application.

There are 10 successful recipients from the 2020 round of applications, which present a range of gaming and non-gaming VR projects. There are some education apps, such as Vernacular, which aims to provide an “immersive language learning experience that transports travelers to cities across the world,’ or Potluck, a “social cooking adventure” that lets you take cooking lessons with friends or with chefs from around the world.

AfterNow Prez describes itself as “PowerPoint meets Zoom inside XR,” while Our America will tell an immersive narrative about being Black in America. There are also a fair share of games as well, such as Supersonic Rhyme Chamber, Noro & the Cosmic Coast, UNDR H20 and more.

Surprisingly, not all the apps are Quest-focused — in fact, the 10 recipients are split perfectly down the middle, with five listing Quest as their platform and five listing Rift S. You can read more about the full list of successful 2020 applicants and their projects over on the Oculus developer blog.

The 2021 Launch Pad programs is accepting applications now and closes at 11:59pm PT on July 30, 2021. If you’re interested, you can apply here.