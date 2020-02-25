Next Oculus Quest Update Finally Adds Microphone To Oculus Link

The next Oculus Quest update will finally pass through the headset’s microphone to your PC when in Oculus Link mode.

Oculus Link is the feature (currently in beta) which lets the Oculus Quest act as a PC VR headset via any high quality USB 3.0 cable. This gives Quest owners who own a gaming PC access to the Oculus Rift library and SteamVR.

While Link does pass the audio output from PC VR apps to Quest, it currently does not pass the Quest microphone through to the PC. This means that when using Link for a multiplayer title you can hear others but not speak to them.

When we have staff or guests use Quest with Oculus Link to join our from-VR weekly podcast, for example, they have to use an external microphone connected to their PC.

The release notes for v14 of the Oculus Rift software state that it now supports the microphone on Oculus Link. However, you’ll also need v14 on the Oculus Quest for the feature to work, according to a Facebook staffer’s comments on the company’s developer forums. As of this writing “that hasn’t started rolling out yet,” according to the post.

This seems to suggest that while the PC-side of the software supports the mic, the Quest itself won’t actually send the mic audio until v14 arrives on your standalone headset.

When will v14 be released for Quest? We’re not sure. Facebook doesn’t give timelines for future releases anymore, but given their previous release schedules we’d expect it some time in the next few weeks, if not this week.