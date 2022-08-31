Oculus Mobile App Renamed Meta Quest

An update rolling out to iPhones changes the name of the Oculus mobile app to Meta Quest.

The update represents one of the last pieces of the former Oculus brand to take the new Meta name. The process started almost immediately after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the branding change last October, but it has taken almost a year to complete. Over that time we’ve seen the headset itself go from Oculus Quest 2 to Meta Quest 2, a new logo slapped on both the front of the device and at startup, and the account required to log into the device changing to Meta accounts.

The change comes ahead of the October release of a high-end VR headset we expect to be called Meta Quest Pro. We’re expecting details soon on Meta’s upcoming Connect event which is likely to detail next steps in software and hardware from the company, though technical consultant John Carmack already confirmed he’ll be hosting his unscripted talk inside VR this year.

As of this writing the original Oculus branding from Facebook Technologies is still listed on the Google Play store for Android devices.