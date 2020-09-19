Oculus Move: Quest Gets Built-In Fitness Tracking

Oculus Quest 2 is getting an official, cross-app fitness tracker named Oculus Move.

Move was revealed towards the beginning of this week’s Facebook Connect Keynote. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the service just after announcing Quest 2 itself. An image of the service showed Move tracking stats like calories burned, minutes spent moving and intensity of workouts across apps like Beat Saber, The Thrill of the Fight and OhShape.

It seems like users will also be able to set goals and view their workout history, too. Zuckerberg said Facebook would start “testing out” the feature on Quest later this year. There aren’t any details yet on exactly how the service will track calorie stats; could it perhaps pair up with fitness watches?

Fitness has proved to be a somewhat unexpected and incidental benefit of getting into VR in the past few years. Games like Holopoint (which just hit Quest) and Beat Saber feature fun core mechanics that just so happen to keep players active over the course of long sessions. Players have ended up losing weight whilst having fun, and others have built on that success with fitness dedicated apps. There’s even a subscription-based service called Supernatural.

Move’s arrival won’t be welcomed by everyone, though. Independent VR fitness group, YUR, had already implemented a cross-tracking app of its own for Quest via SideQuest. Move will be giving that service stiff competition.

Will you be using Oculus Move? What apps do you think would suit the service best and what features would you want to see? Let us know in the comments below!