With Stock Still Sparse, Oculus Adds ‘Notify Me’ Option To Quest/Rift S Pages

Demand for Oculus Quest and Rift S headsets is still outstripping supply, but Facebook is now offering a way to keep up-to-date on the situation.

The company recently added ‘Notify Me’ buttons to both the official pages for Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest. There’s an individual button for both the 64GB and 128GB models of Quest, too. Click the button, enter your email address, and you’ll be notified when stock is back. You’ll probably still need to be fast on your fingers if you’re going to get an order in time, though.

Oculus Quest has remained out of stock fairly consistently since even before the COVID-19 pandemic really set in. Following its launch last year, Facebook said the headset was selling “as fast as we can make them.” However, the company confirmed to us earlier this year that the Coronavirus situation would impact its ability to produce more units and that’s likely to remain the case.

This isn’t the only measure Facebook is taking to combat its supply shortages. Last week the company also started selling refurbished versions of the original Oculus Rift at $299. Still, with third-party sellers bumping up prices, this might be your best bet for getting your hands on a new Oculus headset as quickly and affordably as possible.

Other headsets are experiencing similar supply constraints, like Valve’s Index. It may be some time before the leading VR devices are readily available to purchase again, though some kits like the newly-launched HTC Vive Cosmos Elite are in stock right now.