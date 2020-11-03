Oculus Pauses Quest 2 Elite Strap Shipments Amidst ‘Quality Reports’

Following reports of faulty Oculus Quest 2 Elite Straps snapping in half, Facebook has begun canceling shipments in order to investigate the “quality reports” concerns.

The emails the company is sending indicate that orders will be fully canceled and refunded unless buyers choose to opt-in and keep their order scheduled.

As of yet, no one at UploadVR that has an Elite Strap has experienced the snapping/breaking issue. Here is our full review with more details on why we recommended it:

Two weeks ago a Facebook representative told us that the company was “actively” looking into the problem and we’ve continued to see cases pop up on Reddit and social media since.

Then on November 2nd, 2020 I received the following email to my personal email account regarding my own pre-order for the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case that still has not shipped:

“We are reaching out to inform you that we won’t be able to ship your Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case by the estimated ship date. We are investigating some customer quality reports and while we believe this is affecting a very small percentage of Elite Strap accessories, it’s important to us that we’re always providing our customers with the highest-quality experience possible with our products, so we’ve temporarily paused on shipping inventory from our distribution centers while we look into this. If you would like to keep your order despite the shipping delay, please let us know by contacting Oculus Support. If you request that we keep your order and fill it later, you still have the right to cancel the order at any time before we ship it to you. The law requires that we automatically cancel your order and issue you a refund unless we hear from you or ship your order by 12/08/2020. If you do not want to wait, and would like to cancel your order for a full refund before then, you may do so from your account or by contacting Oculus Support. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any further questions, please contact Oculus Support.“

We’ve reached back out to Facebook to ask if this email is being sent out to all pre-orders and if the issue might be more widespread than first thought.

I plan on requesting to keep my pre-order in place, but you can also either cancel it now or do nothing and wait to see if it ships by December 8th, 2020 instead.

Did you receive this email too? Let us know if you’re affected or if your strap itself has broken down in the comments below!