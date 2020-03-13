Oculus Quest In Stock After Coronavirus Production Woes

Updates:

2:53 pm Pacific 64 gigabyte Oculus Quest model is in stock too.

3:42 pm Pacific 64 gigabyte out of stock but 128 gigabyte still available.

Original:

Facebook’s Oculus Quest has been sold out in recent weeks from some online sellers and in some countries from the official Oculus website. As of this writing, however, you can still grab the $500 128 gigabyte version of the headset from the official site in the United States.

The headset starts at $400 for a 64 gigabyte edition, but both versions of the standalone headset became sold out at most retailers and in many countries in recent weeks as Facebook felt the effects of the Coronavirus on production of the all-in-one device.

At launch of the Quest in May 2019 we felt the 64 gigabyte version of the device was enough storage for most people and that’s generally still the case. But with hefty apps like three episodes of Vader Immortal taking up space and the amount of quality content that’s debuted on Quest in the last year, 128 gigabytes can provide some breathing room. The device doesn’t work with external storage solutions and if you’re recording a lot of gameplay videos there’s even more reason to get the headset with additional storage.

Demand seemed to increase for the headset with the November release of the Oculus Link Beta which offers a wired mode that converts it into a PC VR system with a compatible computer. In December, Facebook added experimental hand tracking to the device which will eventually allow some games played without controllers.

Facebook is expected to make some announcements next week in lieu of the Game Developers Conference which was to be held in San Francisco before it was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

You can check the official Oculus website and those of the company’s retail partners — websites like Best Buy and Amazon — for the latest availability updates on Quest. We’ll also provide updates, so check back.