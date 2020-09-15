Oculus Quest 2 Box Leaks, Reveals Jurassic Park VR & The Climb 2

Another day, another Oculus Quest 2 leak. This time it’s what looks like the packaging the kit comes in, which seems to confirm some new games for the device.

A Reddit user posted images of the box, which they say they found on Craigslist (sorry, it’s already been sold). The images show the front of the packaging, which features the unannounced headset and its new controllers, and then the back with a range of content on display. The images feature apps we already know about, like Beat Saber, Facebook’s own Horizon service, and the upcoming Population: One.

But seen for the first time on the back of the pack are The Climb 2 and Jurassic World: Aftermath. The former looks like the sequel to the popular VR rock climbing game from Crytek, while the latter is one we haven’t seen before. There’s also another shot of Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge which seems to confirm that everybody’s favorite green Jedi, Yoda, will make an appearance in the game.

The top of the box also notes you’ll get the headset, two controllers, two AA batteries, a power adapter, a glasses spacer and a charging cable in the box. Bear in mind this could all just be an elaborate mock up, but it’s a pretty good one if that’s the case.

This is just the latest in a series of leaks for Quest 2. We saw product renders a few months back but, just yesterday, Facebook itself published a handful of videos displaying the new device earlier than intended. They state that the kit offers “an almost 4K” resolution, and houses Qualcomm’s XR2 chipset.

At this point it’s a certainty that Quest 2 will have its official unveiling at Facebook Connect tomorrow. The VR/AR digital event kicks off at 10am PT. We’ll be there to cover all the latest news from the show.

What do you make of these Quest 2 box leaks? Let us know in the comments below!