Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case Review: Solid, Stylish Build For Storing A Standalone

Want to keep your Quest 2 safe and secure? Read our Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case review to find out if it's the right option for you!

There was a time when owning a VR headset basically meant surrendering an entire room to it. Wires snaking across the floor from PC to device, external trackers peppered around shelves and ceilings; the experience was amazing but the maintenance was a nightmare.

But with the advent of standalone headsets like the Oculus Quest 2, VR finally becomes containable; after a play session you can tuck it away out of sight and out of mind. Still, even then you’re leaving controllers lying around the house and maybe a charging cable too. The Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case gives you a sturdy place to store almost every piece of the puzzle.

Not only that, but it’s stylish enough to look the part in one of those fancy apartments you see in Oculus adverts that we absolutely all definitely own. That said, sold at $49 on its own, it’s a bit pricey, though there’s another bundle we’ll get to in a bit.

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case Review

Sturdy, Stylish Build

Crucially, the Quest 2 Carrying Case won’t leave you worrying about your headset’s safety. The outer material is sturdy and can take a knock – I could hold it in my hands and press my thumbs into the top and it never felt like it might buckle under the pressure. I’d happily tuck it into a bag and travel with it. If I had anywhere I could actually go right now, that is.

If I had any concerns it would be with ripping the hinge between the lid and the rest of the case. It’s held together with the same fabric that lines the inside of the kit and doesn’t feel like it would stand up to too much strain if you pulled back on the lid hard, and might wear over time.

I also really like the visual design in this iteration, although Upload’s own David Jagneaux thinks it looks like a hairy egg. The outside of the device is covered in a fuzzy felt colored in a mixture of earthy grays. It gives the kit a sort of mythical tablet vibe which I’m pretty fond of. The zip, meanwhile, is embedded under the lid, which gives the top a nice seamless feel. That said the string attached to the zip is a little flimsy and could cause issues if it ever came off.

Space For Everyone?

Ironically, despite the fact that Quest 2 is smaller than its predecessor, the official Carrying Case is actually about 5cm longer than the Quest 1’s alternative. The kit stores everything the original did, including your headset, its controllers and space for the charging wire included in the box. However, instead of hiding the wire in a compartment under your controllers, this iteration has a separate space for it at one end of the storage area. Still, it’s the same width (around 21cm) and would still fit into most spaces you were storing your original Quest.

The controllers sit in the center of the case and, although it’s never quite clear if you’ve got them the ‘right’ way, they stay there even when shuffling the case about. The headset surrounds them with its strap, fitting in just right. One neat little touch is that the case supports all three iterations of the Oculus Quest 2 straps, from the one you get with the headset right up to the Elite Battery Strap it comes bundled with for $129.

One small aside for regions outside of the US; the box I got showed a US plug fitting into the cable storage area neatly, but my UK plug couldn’t be squeezed in. Chances are you’ll need to carry that separately if you’re outside the US.

At $49 for the case on its own, the price is definitely on the steeper side, even if that is the norm for first-party accessories in the gaming scene. No doubt we’ll be seeing some cheaper alternatives once Quest 2 starts shipping, though, so you may want to consider holding back if Facebook’s premium touch doesn’t matter to you. Upload’s David Jagneaux swears by this third-party case for his Quest 1 and says it fits the Quest 2 reasonably well, although the controllers aren’t as snug.

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case Review – Bundle Choices While $49 is definitely a big ask for the kit alone, it also comes bundled with the Quest 2 Elite Battery Strap for $129. We’ll have a review of that kit in the very near future and a video of the entire bundle too, but for now, I will say the Elite Battery Strap is a fair bit better than the current $49 Elite Strap and if you were considering getting the base Elite Strap and Carrying Case separately, the added battery charge and improved comfort definitely make this other bundle worth the extra $30 or so.

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case Review – Final Impressions

While the price is high for the standalone product, the Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case does give you a clean, efficient and sturdy way to store your new VR headset. My personal advice would be to buy a Quest 2 on its own first, see if you’ll be using VR long enough and often enough to justify the $129 Elite Battery Strap and Carrying Case bundle and then go with that but, taken on its own, this is a nice bit of kit.

You can order the Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case directly from Facebook.