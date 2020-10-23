Oculus Quest 2 Elite Straps Are Snapping For Some Users

Some customers are reporting the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap snapping after just days of use.

Both the Elite Strap and Elite Battery Strap replace the existing soft strap that comes with the new headset, which launched last week. They feature a hard plastic shell that runs around to the back of your head, connecting to a dial that can be used to tighten the kit to your head.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap Snapping

But, if you’ve checked r/OculusQuest recently, you’ll likely have seen a number of posts featuring pictures of either strap either fully cracked or with the beginnings of one clearly visible. It started with just one report last week but has quickly grown over the course of the past few days. The featured image at the top of the article is from JoseH04.

One Reddit user, who posted a picture treof a crack earlier this week, claimed to have received a message from Oculus Support offering to replace the strap. We’ve reached out to Facebook to verify that the company is aware of the issue and what steps it’s taking next. The base Elite Strap costs $49 while the Battery Strap, which extends Quest 2’s charge, costs $129 and comes with a Carrying Case bundled in.

Both straps are meant to offer sturdy, more comfortable fits, so it’s concerning to see these reports. For clarity, I’ve personally had access to both the Elite Strap and Elite Battery Strap for over a month now and neither has had any issues like that. But the number of reports now online definitely points towards this being a wider issue and perhaps not just the result of a few strenuous use cases.

Did you pick up either Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap? Are they still holding up if so? Let us know in the comments below!