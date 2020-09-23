Oculus Quest 2 Halo Strap Mod Teased, Reveal Next Month

The creator of one of the most popular Oculus Quest comfort mods has confirmed work on a similar accessory for the next headset. Meet the Oculus Quest 2 halo strap mod.

The design from VR Panda was teased on the modder’s Twitter account earlier this week. You can expect a full reveal next month, but the second generation mod won’t be out until next year. Quest 2 itself is out on October 13th.

Oculus Quest 2 Halo Strap Revealed

These early renders show promise, though. The Oculus Quest 2 Halo Strap mod would replace the existing softy, stretchy strap used in the original device with a ring that fits around the top of the user’s head. A dial at the back would allow the user to tighten and secure the fit to their head. There’s no attached headphones in this render as with the Halo Strap Pro mod VR Panda sells for Quest 1, but those could come later on.

Quest 2 is a smaller and more comfortable headset than the original device, but the included strap still makes it front-heavy and the comfort doesn’t compare to the likes of the Oculus Rift S or PlayStation VR. Facebook is selling its own Elite Strap for $50 this time around, while it’s a step up, even that doesn’t feel quite as comfortable as a halo strap design.

We’ll be eagerly awaiting a closer look at this Oculus Quest 2 Halo Strap mod, then. Yesterday, we reported that another popular Quest mod, VR Cover, would also be selling its own Quest 2 variant. Will you be getting the Oculus Quest 2 Halo Strap mod? Let us know in the comments below!