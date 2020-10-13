Oculus Quest 2 Launch Day Q&A Enhanced Gameplay Livestream

For today’s livestream we’re playing a bunch of Oculus Quest 2 games, showing off what’s new and enhanced for the new headset! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Today is the official launch day for the Oculus Quest 2! We’re going live with a variety gameplay livestream showing off all of the latest enhanced games with updated visuals and performance for the new standalone VR hedset.

Our Oculus Quest 2 gameplay livestream is planned to start at about 11:00 AM PT today and will last for around an hour or two, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 via Chomecast and some of my colleagues will be in Discord chat to help with questions.

Oculus Quest 2 Q&A Launch Gameplay Livestream

Check out the Star Wars: Squadrons stream embedded right here and down below once live:

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely. Let’s get ready to go!