Oculus Quest 2 Leaked By Facebook, Features XR2, ‘Almost 4K Display’

It looks like Oculus Quest 2 leaked again, and this time by Facebook itself.

A ton of content surrounding the rumored device, which does indeed appear to be called Oculus Quest 2, has been discovered on Facebook’s Blueprint website. Some of it’s been taken down but not before others could stick it on YouTube, and some of it is still up, too. It includes a pretty in-depth overview of the as-of-yet unannounced headset, walking you through some features and specs.

Oculus Quest 2 Leaked

The video mentions that the headset has a new, more comfortable design, which we’d already known about since previous, less official leaks of the device. It also details specs – Quest 2 apparently has 6GB of RAM and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset. That’s a big jump up from the original Quest, which featured a Snapdragon 835.

It also gives players “an almost 4K display”, with a native 2K per eye. The ‘Inside The Headset’ video below confirms that it’s got 50% more pixels than the original Quest’s screen too.

The video goes on to note that there will be a 256GB version of Quest 2 and gives us a look at new controllers with “updated ergonomics”. The headset will play your old Quest titles, too, though we haven’t seen any new games or experiences revealed just yet. Meanwhile, the video below confirms Oculus Link support is still included.

The videos stop short of confirming price, however.

It’s very likely that this content was actually being saved for the Facebook Connect developer conference on Wednesday, September 16th. The new show replaces the old Oculus Connect event and is widely expected to play host to the official reveal of Quest 2 among other announcements.

We’ll be covering all the latest news from the show, so stay tuned. With Oculus Quest 2 leaked, so you plan on picking up the kit? Let us know in the comments below!