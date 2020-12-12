Oculus Quest 2 Sold Out Through The End Of 2020

If you’re in the United States and you’ve been trying to get your hands on Oculus Quest 2, you’ll probably have to wait until 2021.

The standalone headset won’t arrive until January if you buy it from Amazon or Facebook’s own Oculus website. The $299 device is sold out at Best Buy as well. As of Saturday night, you could still order the device from Walmart’s app for delivery before Christmas but it would be coming from a third-party charging $160 above Facebook’s asking price.

While it is possible the headset can be found elsewhere, Facebook’s own website is usually a pretty good indication of the overall supply and demand for the device. As of this writing, Facebook warns on its website that new orders for either the 64 GB ($299) or 256 GB ($399) version of Quest 2 are estimated for delivery on January 11, 2021.

Last year the original Quest sold out in a similar manner.

Some new-to-VR buyers looking for Quest 2 might be confused by the final days of Rift S. The latter PC-only headset recently saw a price drop to $299 because Facebook is clearing out stock before pulling it from store shelves entirely. While both headsets are “Oculus” VR devices, Oculus Quest 2 represents the future of Facebook’s VR efforts and works wirelessly as a completely all-in-one experience. To be perfectly clear to any confused people out there, we cannot recommend anyone buy an Oculus Rift S for a number of reasons. We can, however, say that Quest 2 is the new king of VR, as long as you don’t mind Facebook.

For those of you still looking for Quest 2, there is a Chrome extension you can install that can help you find when the device is back in stock at its suggested retail price.