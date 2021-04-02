1-In-4 VR Headsets Used On Steam Are Oculus Quest 2

One in every four VR headsets used on Steam is an Oculus Quest 2, according to the platform’s latest Hardware Survey results.

The numbers for March are in, with Facebook’s standalone headset jumping to 24.25% of overall VR headset usage on Steam. That’s a bump of 1.34% from last month, and takes the new headset to just a slither under a quarter of the overall VR usage on Valve’s gaming platform. Last month saw Quest 2 take the crown as Steam’s most-used headset, too.

Valve’s own Index headset also grew its userbase slightly in March, accounting for 16.37% of headsets, while the usage of older devices like the Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest and HTC Vive shrank slightly. In total, Facebook headsets accounted for 58.07% of total VR headset usage on Steam, another slight growth on the last month’s 58%. Interestingly enough, more people used an Oculus Rift DK1 (0.03%) than a DK2 (0.02%). Those people are in dire need of an upgrade.

HTC, meanwhile, remains slightly ahead of Valve with 16.51% of the share when you add the original Vive, Vive Pro, Vive Cosmos and Vive Cosmos Elite together.

It’s not surprising to see Quest 2 continuing to gain ground given that it’s the newest headset on the list (aside from the HP Reverb G2 which is grouped under the Windows category), and that its base $299 model is significantly cheaper than all other offerings. With no major new PC VR headsets coming on the horizon (at least that have been announced), it looks like this trend will continue for a while yet.

One extra little interesting stat: earlier this week we reported on Facebook’s claims that Quest 2 had outsold every other Oculus headset combined. Add up all the other Oculus headsets this month and you get 33.82%, so still quite ahead of Quest 2. But, obviously Quest is a standalone headset first and foremost, and it’s highly unlikely that the majority of them are plugged into high-end gaming PCs.

As always, keep in mind that the Steam Hardware Survey is offered to a random sample of Steam’s userbase each month. If they accept, it uploads their PC specifications along with SteamVR’s log of any headsets connected in the past month. It isn’t quite a definitive indicator of the state of PC VR market share, then, but given that Facebook, HTC and Valve have never shared solid sales stats for their headsets, it’s the best we’ve got.