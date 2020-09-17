Oculus Quest 2 Unboxing: Watch Us Unpack The New Headset

What’s going to come with your shiny new headset on October 13th? Find out in our Oculus Quest 2 unboxing!

Facebook revealed its latest standalone device during its Connect developer conference yesterday. It’s lighter and smaller than Quest 1, plus it’s got more horsepower and better screen resoltuion. Some caveats aside, we think it’s a pretty splendid bit of kit, all-in-all. But what actually comes in the box?

Oculus Quest 2 Unboxing

Up above is our full unboxing of the Quest 2’s 64GB model. There’s no material difference between that and the 256GB model Facebook is also releasing next month. Quest 2 comes with the headset (duh), two touch controllers, some AA batteries to use them and then some other useful extras like a glasses spacer for the kit and a USB-C charging cable. Sadly, as you’ll see in the video, that cable really isn’t anywhere near long enough to use with Oculus Link.

Our video gives you a better look at each of the individual elements you’ll find in the box, right down to the user manual (exciting!). If you want a more in-depth look at our impressions of the device itself, make sure to check out our video review below.

We’ve also been using an official ‘Elite Strap’ for the Quest 2, though that comes as a separate $50 add-on. Facebook is also shipping the strap with an added battery extender and a carrying case for $130. The 64GB version of Quest 2 goes for $299 and the 256GB goes for $399.

What did you make of our Oculus Quest 2 unboxing? Let us know in the comments below!