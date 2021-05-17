Oculus Quest 2 Disappeared From Amazon All Over Europe

Oculus Quest 2’s listing disappeared on Amazon UK, Amazon France, Amazon Spain, Amazon Italy, and more.

Over the weekend if you searched for the product on any European Amazon store you’d only find a few unofficial accessories. Facebook’s official listings for the headset disappeared since late last week. By Monday, May 17, the page now exists again in the United Kingdom but without the images, price, description, or reviews. At the time of this writing if you bought a Quest 2 from any of these Amazon stores, clicking it in your order history brings you to a blank page.

The listing is still up on the United States Amazon.com site, with no apparent changes.

Why’d this happen? We don’t know exactly, we reached out to Facebook to ask if this was an intentional decision, an action by Amazon, or related to regulatory concerns. We heard from a Facebook representative on May 17 that Amazon was “fixing the issue and the pages will be up soon.” Some folks on Reddit noticed the pages had disappeared and we’ve been seeking comment from Facebook since late last week. Amazon is one of the largest sales channels for VR’s largest selling headset right now, so we wanted to make sure we noted the situation for our readers who were curious what was happening.

Quest 2 was never listed on Amazon Germany, likely due to regulatory concerns surrounding the requirement for a Facebook account, and the data sharing implications.

We’ll update this post when the listing reappears for the affected countries.