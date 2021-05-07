Oculus Quest Might Be Getting Android Apps

You might soon be able to access some Android apps on your Oculus Quest.

VR YouTuber The Mysticle today tweeted images of Android apps listed in their Quest 2 library. According to the tweet, the apps appeared under the preview apps section of the store, which is primarily used for early access to native Quest apps, perhaps for multiplayer betas, Q&A testing or other reasons.

This was brought up on our discord today and I just had to check it out to make sure it was real. It sure is! These are under preview apps in the store. The developer name in info is “Android Apps For Quest” and the website seems to be Oculus. Are they finally adding popular apps pic.twitter.com/aUuTuTowLz — TheMysticle (@TheMysticle) May 7, 2021

Images included in the tweet show popular apps like Zoom, TikTok, Spotify, Candy Crush and even Among Us sitting in the library. What they don’t show is any of these apps actually being used. Facebook declined to comment on the validity of the images, or if Quest might be getting Android app integration anytime soon.

Of course, Quest runs off of a version of the Android operating system, so it’s feasibly possible that the platform could run these apps. Presumably, they’d appear as 2D virtual windows you could interactive with by using your Touch controllers as pointers.

Why would you want to do that? Well, aside from accessing games and apps on your Quest 2, features like this could be very beneficial to Facebook’s Infinite Office app on Quest 2, which lets users get work done inside VR.

Quest wouldn’t be the first headset to support Android apps. Google and Lenovo’s Mirage Solo was able to run them with some simple tweaks in the headset’s backend. That was a Daydream headset, though, so it doesn’t really count.

