Oculus Quest Duo Pack Discounts I Expect You To Die And The Under Presents

This week’s Oculus Quest duo pack offers more savings on some of the platform’s lesser-known gems. You can currently grab I Expect You To Die and The Under Presents at a small discount.

Both games bundled together are going for $35.99, whereas they would have originally cost $44.98. It’s not the biggest price cut, but it’s a nice save to shave a few pennies off of two interesting Quest games. You have until Sunday to take advantage of the offer.

I Expect You To Die is Schell Games’ popular VR puzzler. You play as a secret agent dismantling evil plans from a secret organization. The escape room-style challenges make great use of VR. Plus, Schell Games has consistently added in new levels over the past few years (the final DLC went live in late 2019), significantly expanding the game’s value.

The Under Presents, meanwhile, is a more recent title from Virtual Virtual Reality developer, Tender Claws. It’s a sort of live VR theater in which actors give performances as you explore strange worlds. It has a set amount of content planned before it changes to a more pre-recorded format, so definitely jump into this one sooner rather than later.

The last duo bundle featured Sairento VR and Red Matter. These promotions seem to be doing a good job of highlighting some of Quest’s lesser known games beyond the usual heavy hitters like Beat Saber and Superhot.

Will you be picking up this bundle? What do you want to see in future duo packs? Let us know in the comments below.