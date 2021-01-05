Oculus Quest Games 2021: Every Title Coming This Year

Here’s our full list of new Oculus Quest games 2021 to look forward to this year!

Hot off the heels of the Quest 2 launch, there’s a lot of new Oculus Quest games to look forward to in 2021.

Last week we rounded up every new title coming to all headsets this year. But we left off a lot of new Oculus Quest games that are coming in 2021 because they had already debuted on other platforms. Our list below includes every title we know for a fact is on the way later this year. We’ve also removed games that seem likely for Quest but aren’t fully confirmed just yet. Also we’re only counting titles that will fully release on the Oculus Store here, not SideQuest.

New Oculus Quest Games 2021

Area Man Lives

Numinous Games’ Area Man Lives resurrects the developer’s ill-fated Untethered series from Google Daydream over to headsets people actually use and aims to complete the unfinished story. We’ve always been intrigued by the high degree of interactivity in the environments, and can’t wait to see the title revamped.

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios’ latest VR movie is soon due for a full release on Oculus Quest. Starring Daisy Ridley, Glenn Close and Kate Winslet, Baba Yaga tells the story of an enchanted forest, a mysterious witch and two sisters’ quest to save their mother. Some light interactive elements feature throughout.

Carly and the Reaperman

Resolution Games will publish Odd Raven’s intriguing two-player co-op platformer on Quest this year. One player controls a character on a traditional screen while another enters VR to help them navigate obstacles and overcome puzzles. We’ll be very interested to see how the team gets the multiplayer support working on the standalone platform.

The Climb 2

A long-overdue sequel to one of the Oculus Rift’s early successes. The Climb already took us to amazing heights and convinced us we were really scaling cliffs. We’re hoping the sequel is a more ambitious take on that concept, now that we know its VR-driven mechanics work.

Cosmophobia

The long-awaited follow-up to early VR horror hit, Dreadhalls, is right around the corner. Cosmophobia takes the randomized gameplay of the original and teleports it onto a dark deserted spaceship millions of miles away from Earth. If it can capture even half the tension of Dreadhalls, it’ll be a must.

Demeo

Resolution Games steps away from its usual party game affair for its latest title, trading in frantic cooking and fishing for a multiplayer tabletop RPG. Demeo is built upon the desire to bring those long game nights spent huddled around a kitchen table online, with cross-play support between the VR and a standard PC version.

Green Hell VR

This survival game is getting a full VR port. After you crash land in the rainforest, you’ll be forced to scavenge for supplies, craft weapons and items and trace your steps back to exactly how you managed to get here. This promises to be a proper port with VR native mechanics for weapons like the bow and arrow.

Holofit

A new subscription-based VR fitness platform, Holofit gives you virtual environments to run, row or cycle through by pairing with compatible devices. Tracking your stats as you go, developer Holodia hopes this will help keep people motivated to workout during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ilysia

VR MMOs haven’t quite taken hold in the way some were hoping they might have by now but Ilyisa is already showing promising signs with plenty of gameplay footage out in the wild. Promising hundreds of hours of questing with friends and different classes.

Jurassic World: Aftermath Part 2

Jurassic World: Aftermath released just a few weeks ago and proved to be an enjoyable if short and simplistic experience. The second part, arriving sometime this year, will hopefully bring the game full circle.

Mare

This gorgeous ICO-like adventure has been a long time coming, but its developer says it should finally be with us very soon inside. Exactly how we’ll handle the flying mechanics and if the Quest can deliver on the trailer’s stunning artistic direction remains to be seen.

Maskmaker

The developer of A Fisherman’s Tale returns with another VR puzzle game, though this time with bigger ambitions to deliver vast, varied levels to explore on-foot. We can wait to see what new ideas the team at Innerspace has cooked up.

Stress Level Zero’s Project 4

Boneworks developer Stress Level Zero recently teased new information on upcoming projects this year, but so far we know of just one – a new game set in the Boneworks universe. The thought of combining that physics powerhouse with the Quest is truly exciting, but we’ll have to wait and see how it shapes up.

Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia

A musical adventure that sees you discovering a fantastic new world filled with increadible creatures, all connected by rhytm. Exploring this truly unique world is one of the things we’re looking forward to most this year.

Sniper Elite VR

First announced a few years back, the most recent trailer for Sniper Elite VR blew us away with its scope and ambition. After the slight disappointment of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, we’re hoping this delivers a proper VR fix for WW2-era combat.

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Part 2

This Quest exclusive ended on an abrupt note, but developer ILMxLAB is set to deliver more in 2021. We don’t know what further tales await us on the other side of the galaxy, but hopefully they’re just as polished as the first half, and hopefully a touch more engaging too.

Traffic Jams

At its heart, Traffic Jams’ core idea of controlling the flow of traffic using VR hand gestures seems like a fantastic idea. And from what we’ve played it could certainly develop into the frantic fun developer Little Chicken envisioned, we’re just hoping to see a bit more challenge in later stages.

Ven: VR Adventure

Having touched down on Rift last year, Ven’s next destination is Oculus Quest. We thought this VR platformer was enjoyable and generous but struggled with difficulty and didn’t find too many ways to actually use VR uniquely. Still, Quest is short on third-person platformers and this fits the bill.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar – Tempestfall

Carbon Studios, best known for The Wizards series, brings its gesture-based combat to Warhammer’s Age of Sigmar universe. Do war with supernatural forces, summoning weapons and casting spells with the wave of a hand. We’re hoping this is a more polished experience than the last Warhammer VR game.

The Wizards: Dark Times

Last year’s hugely enjoyable return to the world of The Wizards is soon to land on Oculus Quest. Dark Times was a big improvement for the series with a full single-player campaign. As you can see in our gameplay above, the port seems to be shaping up very well on Quest.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Fast Travel Games tries its hand at VR horror with the first VR game set in the World of Darkness universe. Embody a wraith and stalk the halls of a creepy mansion, using supernatural powers to get to the bottom of a mystery. Oh and make sure to avoid much more beastly creatures that are out to get you. The studio is promising the scariest VR game ever. Let’s hope it delivers.

Yuki

Pixel Ripped developer Arvore brings one of its past VR arcade projects to future headsets. Yuki is a sort of VR bullet hell game in which players pick up an action figure and then bring playtime to life. One for classic arcade fans for sure.

Yupitergard

This unusual VR game swings onto Quest early next year, casting players as a Russian cosmonaut that ventures through a spaceship using two grappling hooks (or plungers) to throw themselves down corridors and over obstacles. A new time trial mode will be added for the Quest release.

