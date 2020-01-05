Oculus Quest Buying Guide: Accessories, Games, And More For Facebook’s All-In-One VR Headset

If you don’t already have an Oculus Quest, then you’re in luck – now is a great time to get on board with the platform.

[When you purchase items through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission from those sales.]

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one wireless standalone VR headset which means everything you need to visit virtual worlds comes inside the box, though you do need the Oculus app on your phone to help set it up at first. Still, the phone is completely unnecessary after initial setup, but you can also use it to cast your view from VR to spectators.

Oculus Quest Storage

Oculus Quest from Facebook comes in two options – one model with 64GB of internal storage and one with 128GB of internal storage.

Quest’s storage is not expandable, so you’ll want to put some thought into which storage option you pick before purchasing. In our experience, for the first six months of the Quest’s life, 64GB has been plenty of storage so far – most Quest games are optimized to take up less space than their PC VR counterparts. That being said, the Oculus exclusive Vader Immortal series takes up around 10 GB across three episodes if you installed all of them at once on Quest. So as the system’s storefront offers more content in 2020 you might find yourself wanting that extra 64GB of storage in the future.

No matter which storage option you pick, both models come with everything you need to get started with the device, including the headset itself, two Oculus Touch controllers and a charger with a lengthy cord, so you can play and charge at the same time. The Quest is a standalone, mobile headset – meaning you don’t need a computer or any other equipment to use the device.

That being said, if you haven’t bought a Quest yet and want one soon, you should place an order as soon as possible – both Quest models are back-ordered until mid-February.

The 64GB model is available at $399 and the 128GB model is available at $499.

From now through to the end of January, any Oculus Quest purchase comes bundled with all three episodes of Vader Immortal, valued collectively at around $30. The Vader Immortal series is one of the standout immersive experiences available to Quest owners, and definitely an experience worth trying for anyone with the headset. This bundle offer ensures you’ve got a quality game to step into as soon as you purchase the headset, which is fantastic if you’re looking to get into VR for the first time.

Oculus Link

One of the newer features released for the Oculus Quest is Oculus Link – a new service currently in a beta testing release that allows you to connect your Quest to a compatible PC. This allows the system to play Rift games on your Quest, like Skyrim VR or No Man’s Sky VR, while tethered to the PC. However, you’ll need some pretty beefy PC specifications for Link to work, along with very specific requirements for the USB 3 cord.

Facebook is releasing an official Oculus Link cord later in the year, but for now, you can read about the cord that they’ve recommended in the meantime for use with Link here. To check out more info on Oculus Link, including the required PC specs, you can also have a look at our Oculus Link Beta guide.

Hand Tracking

We should note also that some time early in 2020 Facebook will update Oculus Quest with an experimental new feature that allows basic operation of the system without the Oculus Touch hand controllers. You’ll just make gestures in the air with your hands to do things like pause or play a movie.

Apps and Games To Buy And Install

Since it is included with the purchase of Quest through January, Vader Immortal should be the first app you install on Oculus Quest alongside free apps like Netflix and Rec Room. After that you’ve got some difficult choices to make selecting the best games and experiences for your money. One standout utility app worth mentioning is Virtual Desktop — an app made by Guy Godin that lets your wirelessly operate your PC (and any content installed on it) from within the headset.

We’ve also got a list of our top 25 recommendations with games like Red Matter, Superhot VR, Pistol Whip and Beat Saber topping the list. If you’re looking for an incredible educational experience, we definitely recommend Titans Of Space – a stunning, awe-inspiring guided tour of our solar system and space.

It’s also going to be a huge year for the Quest, with some great games planned for release in 2020. Be sure to check out our list of 17 upcoming Quest games we can’t wait to play this year.

Accessories

What if you’ve bought a Quest, or you already own one, but you’re looking some extra accessories to buy this holiday season.

Here are some of the accessories to consider:

The one thing that the Quest doesn’t come bundled with in either model is a case to store your Quest in. However, Facebook offers an official Oculus Quest Travel Case available to purchase, which we previously reviewed.

The case fits the headset and the two touch controllers, and is a decent basic option if you want something to store the Quest in and prevent the lenses from being exposed and potentially scratched. There’s not room for much else besides the controllers and the Quest itself, however.

The Quest Travel Case is available for $39.

One person at UploadVR has had issues with the official case, others have not. There are alternative cases as well, such as this less expensive ($28) non-official version that we also recommend, which includes extra storage space as well.

This display unit promises a nice stand to place your Quest headset and hang your Touch controllers. This looks like a nice option if you’re want to store the Quest on display next to some other gaming consoles, or even other VR headsets. The stand is compatible with the Oculus Rift as well, so you can change the headsets out if you have both.

The AMVR VR Stand and Headset Display is available for $19.

All Oculus Quests include an audio system that releases sound from the head strap area. This system works decently because you don’t have to position anything inside or over your ears to hear immersive sound. Still, a lot of detailed sounds are lost with this system. Did you know, for instance, there are ambient sounds in the home area of Oculus Quest? For $49, Oculus sells official wired headphones that come in two completely separate pieces with very short cords. There are headphone jacks on both sides of the Quest so these headphones are ready-built to plug into both of these ports and provide you a more private and immersive sound experience.

Lens Protector

If you’re looking for something to fit securely into the headset, protecting the lenses, then maybe try this lens protector from Orzero. While we haven’t tested it ourselves, it has favorable reviews on Amazon. You may have to turn the headset off fully when not in use if the lens protector activates the headset’s proximity sensor.

The Orzero VR Lens Protect Cover is available for $10.99.

Battery Pack

If you want a battery pack for Oculus Quest to extend gameplay beyond a few hours you’ll need one that outputs a lot of power over a USB cord with a reversible type-C connector. The Anker PowerCore 10000PD fits those parameters but is unavailable as of this writing.

VR Cover is a company that’s been around for a while and known for making accessories designed to make headsets feel more comfortable against the face as well as improve hygiene. We have tested their Quest-specific covers and some people on-staff love the added comfort and cleanliness, but some others don’t think it makes the Quest that much more comfortable.

This strap modification accessory for the Oculus Touch controllers make them a little bit more like Index Controllers – they’ll stay secured to your hand even if you’re not gripping them. While we haven’t tested them ourselves, these look to be a good option if you’re expecting some longer play sessions.

The Kiwi Design Knuckle Straps are available for $19.99.

If you’re using your Quest a lot, the lenses are going to get foggy and dirty and you’ll want some microfiber cloths to quickly clean the lenses between games and sessions.

You can buy a set of 5 microfiber cleaning cloths for $7.49.

This guide was originally published as a holiday gift guide in November 2019. It was updated and republished to a general buying guide in January 2020, with a few more options added and edited for slight corrections.

If you have accessories you’ve found improve your experience with Oculus Quest please share in the comments.