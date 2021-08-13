Oculus Quest Gets A Full Golf Game In Golf 5 eClub

Golf 5 eClub, a new Oculus Quest golf experience aims to give players a full, authentic replication of the game.

Launched on the platform yesterday for $19.99, Golf 5 eClub offers 18 holes to master with full multiplayer support. The game’s exclusive to Quest, with no PC or PSVR versions currently announced. Check out the trailer below.

The game has a professional angle, promising a realistic take on golf that will track your performance and give you chances to improve. Alongside the larger experience, developer AAA Game Studios (what a great name) says there’s a driving range, putting green and even its own minigolf options for family play.

Quest already has three other golf games include the excellent Walkabout Mini Golf and Topgolf with Pro Putt. But, as those names suggest, both experiences are more focused on a putting experience with some extra full swing alternatives. Golf 5 eClub’s focus on the full 18 hole experience may offer fans a different type of game, then, though we haven’t played it for ourselves just yet.

