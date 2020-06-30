You Can Now Change Oculus Quest’s Guardian Boundary Color

Oculus Quest’s Guardian boundary can now be changed to yellow or purple, if you’re not a fan of the default blue.

This feature was announced back in mid-May. Six weeks later it’s now “rolling out” as part of the system software v18 update.

To change the Oculus Quest Guardian color, just navigate to the Guardian tab.

This isn’t the only update we’ve seen to Guardian recently. Since May, it can now detect objects in your playspace when you first put the headset on in a play session. We’ve even noticed it detecting dogs & cats. It can’t yet warn about these while in VR, however.

The PC-based Oculus Rift S also features the Guardian system, and uses the same versioning system. However, color options are not available on Rift S software v18. Valve’s SteamVR offers a wide variety of colors for ‘Chaperone’, its competing system.

