Oculus Quest Friends Can Now Launch Into Some Multiplayer VR Apps Directly Together

Meeting up with friends in Oculus Quest can sometimes be a little disjointed. Facebook is looking to combat this with new updates this week.

The VR giant just revealed new updates rolling out across its Oculus Platform (which, we assume, means Rift as well as Quest). Headlining the tweaks is Travel Together, a feature that allows friends in parties to move directly from their group into a set of specific games together, instead of each individually navigating to the given app then finding each other in a new lobby all over again.

Supported games include Echo VR, Racket: Nx, Synth Riders, Eleven Table Tennis, Elven Assassin, Epic Roller Coasters, Arizona Sunshine, Cloudlands 2, Spaceteam VR, Ironlights, Multiverse, and Pro Putt by Topgolf. Hopefully, Onward will be added to this list for launch next week, but nothing confirmed just yet.

That’s not the only change to parties, though. Facebook is also adding Public Parties which allow players to join gatherings both with friends and new people. Again, you could then move into the above list of multiplayer VR games using the Travel Together feature.

Finally, you can now find your friends on Facebook too. That comes with Privacy Settings to make sure only the people you want to discover you can.

These new features arrive as we still wait for news on Facebook Horizon, the company’s new social VR experience designed to replace previous efforts like Spaces. It’s currently in Alpha testing, though we were hoping to see a beta release earlier this year. Hopefully features like Travel Together will translate over to that virtual metaverse, too.