New Year’s Sale Offers 30% Select Oculus Quest Game Bundles

Following on from the Christmas sale just over a week ago, Facebook are running a New Year’s Sale offering discounts on bundles of Oculus Quest and Quest 2 games.

The sale isn’t as comprehensive as the Christmas sale, nor does it feature any sales on individual titles. All of the discounts available are for bundles or collections of two or more games, unlike the previous sale which featured a large list of discounts on individual games.

There are three New Year’s Packs — the 2021 Starter, the Fitness Essentials and the Action Essentials pack.

The 2021 Starter bundle includes Walkabout Mini Golf, Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, Real VR Fishing and Richie’s Plank Experience for $49.99, down 30% from $69.96.

The Fitness Essentials bundle includes Racket: Nx, Synth Riders, and Pro Putt by Topgolf for $44.99, down 30% from $64.97.

The Action Essentials bundle includes In Death: Unchained, Space Pirate Trainer, and Golf Club VR also for $44.99, down 30% from $64.97

There’s also a separate Chronos Duo Pack that includes Tokyo Chronos and Altdeus: Beyond Chronos for $59.99, down from $79.98.

There’s some great games in these packs, some of which were even featured in our 2020 VR Awards. Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale won our 2020 Best Co-Op Multiplayer award, with Real Fishing VR coming in close as a nomination in the same category. In Death: Unchained was one of my favorite VR games of 2020 and was also nominated for our Best Quest Game award.

If you’re a new Quest 2 owner who received a headset for Christmas, be sure to check out our list of the best 25 games available on Oculus Quest. Alternatively, we also have a list of the 11 best free games and experiences for Quest 2, if you’re looking to save a bit of money after the holiday period.