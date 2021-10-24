Oculus Quest Pro Leak: Promo Videos Show Possible Headset Design

We may well have an Oculus Quest Pro leak that gives us our first look at the headset from possibly leaked promotional videos ahead of Facebook Connect this week.

Twitter user Bastian — who in turn credits Samulia — posted a thread with four videos of what look like stylized tutorials for the rumored headset. Some of these even include renders of a headset that doesn’t look too dissimilar from the one Facebook’s VP of VR/AR Andrew Bosworth teased a few weeks back. Rather than the white shell of the Oculus Quest 2, these videos show a black Oculus Quest Pro that looks closer to a pair of goggles with a fitted headband and pad that rests on the user’s forehead.

Oculus Quest Pro Leak?

In the first video we see one user scroll through different avatar customization possibilities. Towards the end, the avatar is seen mimicking the user’s full body and facial movements, two features that were previously rumored for the Quest Pro.

Quest Pro / Seacliff [thread] found by Samulia in the Seacliff firmware pic.twitter.com/0pGODx2HCp — Bastian 😀 (@Basti564) October 24, 2021

The second video showed a multi-user collaboration experience including what looks like the Quest Pro controller being used as a virtual pen much like how you can use the current Oculus Touch controllers inside Horizon Workrooms.

The third video gives us a better look at those controllers which don’t feature tracking rings like on the current Oculus Quest Touch controllers. Supposed leaked images earlier this year look very similar to this design. We can’t help but wonder if the platform the user picks these controllers up from is some sort of wireless charging station.

The fourth and final video shows two players inside Beat Saber before a third joins them and they jump between what looks like two other apps with the swipe of a hand.

We haven’t seen any official comment from Facebook about this supposed Oculus Quest Pro leak but we’ll ask for more information. Facebook Connect takes place this week on October 28, which is when many expect the rumored device to be officially announced. We’ll be bringing you all the announcements from the show this Thursday.