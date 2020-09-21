Zuckerberg: 35 Oculus Quest Developers Have Passed $1 Million In Revenue

At Facebook Connect last week, Mark Zuckerberg provided an update on revenue made by developers through Oculus Quest content in the last six months.

The remarks came towards the beginning of the keynote presentation, shortly after the Oculus Quest 2 announcement.

Zuckerberg reiterated that five months ago, there were 10 developers who had made more than $2 million in revenue from Quest content alone. As of last week, there are now 35 developers who have made over $1 million in revenue from Quest content alone.

Back in March, 20 titles had passed the $1 million mark in revenue on Quest — this means that in 6 months, 15 more developers reached that milestone. That being said, given the wording of ‘developers’ vs ‘titles’, there could be some overlap — some developers with multiple Quest titles may have passed $1 million in revenue on Quest across more than just one game.

We also know that some apps are doing even better than shown these figures — Virtual Desktop has generated more than $3 million in revenue on Quest alone so far. Overall, it seems that the Quest platform is still growing and continues to be a viable avenue for many VR developers.

According to Zuckerberg, users have spent a total of over $150 million on Quest content. “This ecosystem is growing,” said Zuckerberg. “And now with Quest 2 priced at just $299, a lot more people are going to be able to experience VR soon. This is becoming a self-sustaining ecosystem now and a lot of the success comes down to developers building great experiences.”

The lower price point of the Quest 2 will certainly be enticing, but as Ian noted this weekend, it’s also just the beginning for Facebook.