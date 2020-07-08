Adjust Oculus Link Guardian & Quickly Recenter With This Quest Shortcut

A shortcut allows users to suspend Oculus Link and return to the native Oculus Quest home environment mid-session, without having to fully quit and restart Link.

This means that users can access the Quest Home environment while using Link to quickly adjust their guardian, recenter their view, take screenshots or use the in-built recording function with Link.

The shortcut is enabled by pressing the Oculus button on the right Touch controller 4 times in quick succession while using Oculus Link. This will take you back to the Quest home while Oculus Link remains a suspended app, just like any other native Quest app. Many of the Quest’s native functions can be used while Link remains suspended — you can view footage of the shortcut in action in the video below:

While Oculus Dash does let you readjust your guardian from the toolbar while using Link, being able to quickly access the Quest home environment also allows you to recenter your view. Rift software does offer a recenter option, but it doesn’t always work correctly with non-Oculus apps, such as those running through SteamVR. Recentering in Quest Home solves this problem and will accurately recenter your view in SteamVR.

This shortcut also lets you use the native Quest screenshot and video record functions. Oculus Dash does also offer a screenshot option, but not a native tool for recording video footage. Quest users will be able to use the 4-tap shortcut to access the built-in video recording function while using Link, allowing them to natively record and store PC VR footage on their Quest. Paired with Quest’s new screenshot shortcut, there seems to be a lot of hidden features in the standalone headset at the moment.

You can access the shortcut yourself by tapping the Oculus button on the right Touch controller 4 times while using Link. Try it out for yourself, and let us know what you think.