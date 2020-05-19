Oculus Quest Store Sale Starts May 21 To Celebrate One Year Anniversary

Facebook announced that it will be hosting “A Year of Quest” anniversary sale on the Oculus Quest store starting from May 21.

The sale is pitched as as “special thank you” to the Oculus community, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S release on May 21, 2019. The sale won’t be exclusive to the Quest either — the Rift store will also be receiving a sale to commemorate a year since the release of the Rift S.

At the moment, there’s no details on how big the sale will be or exactly what it will include.

The sale will continue a week that began with a number of anniversary-related announcements. The Oculus Quest’s controller free hand tracking will be moving to a full release with v17 of the Quest software, which rolls out this week. We also interviewed the developers of The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets and Waltz of the Wizard, which were announced as the first games to include support for hand tracking and controller-free input in v17.

But that’s not all! Beat Saber is getting some new content, and Oculus users with a linked Facebook account will be able to post to select Facebook groups using only their Oculus usernames. It’s definitely been a big start to the anniversary week for Quest, which looks to be capped out by a (hopefully) large sale in the store.

What are you hoping to pick up in the Quest Store sale? Let us know in the comments.