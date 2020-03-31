Several Oculus Quest Titles Discounted In ‘The Great Indoors’ Store Sale

Facebook’s Oculus is running a new sale on the Oculus Store for the Oculus Quest titles, aptly-named ‘The Great Indoors Sale‘.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Oculus is recommending and discounting a variety of Quest titles that will help you get through isolation and social distancing over the next few weeks and months.

The sale features a bunch of popular Quest games like Space Pirate Trainer, Vacation Simulator, The Thrill of the Fight and more. The full list of games and their discounts are as follows:

Space Pirate Trainer – 33% off, $11.99

Vacation Simulator – 15% off, $25.49

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! – 25% off, $14.99

The Thrill of the Fight – 20% off, $7.99

Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition – 20% off, $11.99

Death Horizon: Reloaded – 20% off, $15.99

The sale page also lists Bait!, Rec Room and VRChat, but those apps are free (and always have been). While they might fall under good games and apps to use while stuck indoors, they’re not technically on sale and are likely just a recommendation from Oculus.

There’s also two bundles of games on sale – the Beat Your High Score! bundle and the Relax. Recharge. Reflect. bundle, both of which contain two games. The former contains Ninja Legends and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, and the latter contains Real VR Fishing and Guided Tai Chi.

The bundles are priced at $22.99 and $19.99 respectively. If you already own one of the games in the bundle, the pricing will be adjusted accordingly to reflect an appropriate discount for the other game by itself.

You can check out the full sale list in the Oculus Store online or in VR using your Oculus Quest. The sale will end in 2 days.