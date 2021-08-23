Oculus Quest v32 Will Improve Media Sharing And Oculus Move

The next big update to the Oculus Quest platform, Oculus Quest v32, will feature big improvements to media sharing and Oculus Move.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered first details of the Quest v32 update last Friday. In a post, he confirmed the update will let you “easily sync screenshots and screen recordings to your phone.”

First Quest v32 Details Arrive

This could be a big step forward for Quest’s media sharing capabilities as, in the past, it’s been a struggle to figure out how to get your content off of the headset and onto other devices. In fact we’re still using SideQuest to get screenshots and videos onto PC.

Elsewhere v32 will bring improvements to Facebook’s fitness tracking software, Oculus Move. You’ll now be able to track goals in VR and share progress on Facebook and its messaging software too.

That’s all we know about Quest v32 for now. Zuckerberg said the update was “coming soon”, which hopefully means we’ll start seeing a full rollout before the end of August. There may be more changes yet to come, as past updates usually aren’t revealed in full until an Oculus Blog post.

Perhaps not the biggest platform update, then. But, with Facebook Connect coming right around the corner, it’s possible that the company is saving some crucial new features to announce at its big show. We’ll be bringing you full coverage of the show in October.

Are you looking forward to the v32 update? Let us know in the comments below!