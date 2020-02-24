WATCH: Oculus Quest VR Shell Unboxing And Installation

Hopefully you enjoyed our unboxing video of the VR Power Oculus Quest counterweight and battery pack last week. But maker Rebuff Reality is also releasing a protective cover for your Quest, called VR Shell. Time to take a closer look at that.

The VR Shell is a poly-carbonate casing that goes over the bulk of the Quest unit. It’s designed to keep the kit snug when you’re out and about, making sure it doesn’t suffer any nasty scratches or worse. Plus, it’ll keep Quest safe while you’re using it, though we still wouldn’t advise bumping into a wall all the same. Oh and, yes, it’ll leave space for your inside-out tracking cameras, so there shouldn’t be any glitches there.

In our quick video we’ll show you what you get inside the box and also how snap it into place. As you can see it’s pretty easy to get it all in place. The question is does it work well enough, and does it add any unnecessary weight to the Quest itself? We’ll be looking into those questions and more as we continue using the kit in the coming days and weeks.

VR Shell is shipping now for $39.99. VR Power is also shipping, but it’s heavily backordered at this point in time, so you likely won’t get one until around April at the earliest.

We’ll be bringing you full impressions of VR Power and VR Shell in the near future, so stay tuned. Interested in picking one of these up? Let us know in the comments below!