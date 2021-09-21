Zuckerberg On Oculus Rift 3: ‘Maybe One Day’

Will we ever see an Oculus Rift 3? “Maybe one day,” says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Don’t get too excited just yet, though.

Zuckerberg made the comment in a relatively off-hand fashion replying to someone on Facebook asking if the company would announce an Oculus Rift 3 today (which it didn’t, it announced new versions of its Portal device). “Maybe one day,” he replied, “but we’re all in on Quest now. After all, you can just link your Quest to your PC and play games that way if you want.”

Oculus Rift 3? Maybe Not

Indeed, Facebook confirmed to UploadVR that it didn’t have plans for anymore PC-exclusive VR headsets when it announced it would be stopping sales of the Rift S. Oculus Quest is a standalone platform first and foremost, but does let you access PC VR content on the Oculus Store and SteamVR via a wired Link and wireless Air Link connection.

And with the supposed success of the Oculus Quest 2 propped up against the comparatively (and still supposed) sluggish sales of PC VR headsets, that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. In fact, the Quest 2 already has more users than the Oculus Rift S and Rift combined according to Steam’s monthly hardware survey reports.

Technically there was never an Oculus Rift 2, as the Rift S was seen more as an incremental upgrade than a true next-generation device. There were once hopes we could see a significant new generation of the Oculus Rift, though. Facebook’s Half Dome prototypes teased advanced features like a wider field of view and varifocal displays. Earlier this year, Oculus founder and Rift inventor Palmer Luckey claimed Rift 2 had been cancelled just before produciton.

Would you want to see an Oculus Rift 3? And, if so, what would you want to see in the device? Let us know in the comments below!