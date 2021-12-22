Oculus Rift Store Download Issues Being ‘Actively’ Worked On – Meta

Meta says it’s “actively working” on issues some Oculus Rift users are experiencing that prevent them from downloading games.

We’ve seen multiple reports of Rift users not being able to install titles they previously purchased over the past few weeks, and we’ve also had this issue ourselves. Games start to download but seem to reset just a few minutes in and prompt you to try again. We tried this with several titles on the Rift store earlier this week and today and success seemed somewhat random – some apps that wouldn’t install one day did on another, for example.

We reached out to Meta about the issue. A company spokesperson replied: “We’re aware of the issues people are having downloading Rift (and Go/Gear) apps and are actively working on it.”

Hopefully, then, we’ll see the issue resolved in the very near future. Rift, Go and Gear VR may no longer be the focus of Meta’s VR efforts, but plenty of people have built up vast libraries of content on their respective storefronts. Not to mention that Quest users can access PC VR content via Link connections, so this issue is potentially barring them from access too.

We’ll bring you an update just as soon as we know the issue has been resolved.