Oculus.com Replaced By ‘Meta Store’

Oculus.com now redirects to a new ‘Meta Store’ website.

Specifically, oculus.com redirects to the Quest section of this new Meta Store. The Oculus blog and Oculus App Store seem to still exist at the old URL, for now at least – though Meta already has a separate blog to which it sometimes posts AR & VR news.

The online store seems to have launched on the same day Meta announced it is opening its first physical store in Burlingame, California. Both the physical store and online store sell the Quest 2 VR headset and Portal video calling appliances, while also marketing the Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses.

This change continues the slow but ongoing rebrand from Oculus Quest to Meta Quest:

The Oculus brand still remains as the name for the required smartphone app, the URL for the web version of the app store, and the brand for many of the developer tools and SDKs needed to build for Quest.