Official NFL VR Game Headed To Meta Quest And PSVR

An officially licensed NFL VR game is in the works to bring professional football to Meta Quest and PlayStation VR devices.

The still-unnamed title was revealed today in a partnership announcement between the National Football League and sports technology company StatusPRO.

“This title will bring fans closer to the gridiron than ever before, allowing them to play like a professional football player through a first-person 3D immersive experience,” an announcement explains.

Release date and more information “will be announced at a later date” but it sounds like authenticity is the overall aim of the experience. Both Meta and Sony are preparing to release new VR headsets in the near future, so there’s a good chance an officially licensed NFL VR game could become a key draw to either of those upcoming devices.

“Virtual reality gaming is rapidly expanding and our partnership with StatusPRO allows us to explore a new immersive version of NFL gaming with support of the two largest VR platforms within this emerging space,” said Joe Ruggiero, SVP, Consumer Products at the NFL, in a prepared statement. “We are seeing a growing number of fans engaging with VR and we’re excited to launch the first-ever VR gaming title that complements our existing offerings in the market today.”

Troy Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of StatusPRO, added they “will offer a new form of engagement between athletes and fans unlike anything in the marketplace. NFL football fans and gamers alike will be able to connect with the world of sports through authentic, immersive gaming products that democratize the experience of the professional athlete.”