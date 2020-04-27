Offset To Perform Live In VR Via Oculus Venues This Week

Streaming live performances of your favorite artists has been one great way to keep entertained during this period of self-isolation. But, later this week, you’ll be able to join friends to stream Offset inside VR.

Supersphere VR is bringing Offset and Friends to Oculus Venues on April 29 at 4pm PT. The rapper will be broadcasting into the VR venue, joined by artists like Young Thug, Rich the Kid and SAINt JHN. The show was conceived to help raise money for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. You can subscribe to the event from here.

As part of Venues, friends will be able to meet up inside the Oculus Quest or Oculus Go headsets to enjoy the show together. The show will stream in front of them on a giant screen. It’s a little like going to the movie theater, just with a much bigger screen. Supersphere also says the show will feature “actual production and stagecraft that fans would typically enjoy on tour.”

Oculus Venues is no stranger to hosting big artists, having welcomed Billie Ellish, Post Malone and others in the past year. But it’s also true that the service has been somewhat quiet of late, which is a shame given how much of a good stand-in it could be for live events. Though still far from the real thing, Venues does go a step beyond just watching a video on YouTube.

Will you be tuning into Offset and Friends live on Oculus Venues this week? Let us know in the comments below!